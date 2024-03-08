Seth Rollins Set To Return To In-Ring Action This Weekend

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is scheduled to work this weekend’s live events.

Rollins suffered an injury while wrestling Jinder Mahal on a January episode of WWE Raw. He recently revealed that he had been medically cleared for in-ring action following a torn meniscus.

Rollins is scheduled to perform a live event on Saturday at the Rapides Coliseum in Alexandria, Louisiana, and another on Sunday at the Cajundome in Lafayette. He will also appear on Monday’s Raw episode, as usual.

In addition to those events, Rollins and Cody Rhodes are set to appear on tonight’s SmackDown, where they are expected to face The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, confirming their tag team match for the first night of WrestleMania 40 next month.

Rollins will defend his World Championship against Drew McIntyre on the second night of the event.