Seth Rollins Unsure If He’ll Be Ready For WrestleMania 42

Seth Rollins has addressed the growing speculation surrounding a potential return at WrestleMania 42, which takes place April 18–19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Rollins has been sidelined since October after suffering a torn rotator cuff during his match against Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel. The injury was severe enough to force him to relinquish the World Heavyweight Championship, abruptly halting his momentum at the top of the card.

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, Rollins was asked directly whether he expects to be cleared in time for “The Show of Shows.” His response made it clear that, while the desire is there, the decision ultimately rests with medical professionals.

“I wish I had a solid answer for you, but I am going to have to plead the fifth. I don’t know,” Rollins said. “At the end of the day, I want to be back for WrestleMania, but it’s not up to me. It’s up to the doctors. They gotta tell me if I’m gonna be good to go.”

Rollins remains deep in rehabilitation, and his absence has created a noticeable void in WWE’s main event scene. His faction, The Vision, has also been hit with setbacks, as Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have both dealt with injury issues of their own.

With WrestleMania fast approaching, fans are still waiting on an official medical timeline. For now, Rollins’ status remains uncertain — hopeful, but ultimately dependent on clearance from doctors as the road to Las Vegas enters its final stretch.