Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT Roadblock 2024

The lineup for next week’s WWE NXT Roadblock 2024 special event continues to take shape.

Prior to the main event segment on this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., a title match pitting The Wolf Dogs duo of Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin against the Chase U duo of Andre Chase & Duke Hudson was announced for next Tuesday night’s show.

Previously announced for the show is Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. The Kabuki Warriors for the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships, as well as an Asylum Match with Dijak vs. Joe Gacy.

Shawn Spears, who is working under that name now in WWE NXT, also said he would see us next week, and Carmelo Hayes vs. Tony D’Angelo will duke it out to see who gets the NXT title shot against Ilja Dragunov at NXT Stand & Deliver.

