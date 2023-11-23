Several New Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite In Chicago

The first matches in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament kicking off on tonight’s AEW Dynamite have been announced.

Additionally, the company has revealed a new triple-threat bout for the post-AEW Full Gear 2023 episode of the weekly AEW on TBS program this evening.

Featured below is the updated advertised lineup heading into tonight’s show at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill.

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (11/22/2023)

* TNT Champion Christian Cage rechristens Nick Wayne and Lucahsaurus* Toni Storm makes acceptance speech after becoming women’s champion* Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue vs. Anna Jay* Jay White vs. RUSH Continental Classic Tournament* Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe Continental Classic Tournament* Swerve Strickland vs. Jay Lethal Continental Classic Tournament

