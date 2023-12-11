Several Released WWE Stars Will Become Free Agents This Week

The wrestling industry will get a little more interesting this week with the wave of free agents that resulted from WWE’s latest talent cuts back in September, with stars like Mustafa Ali, Dolph Ziggler, and Matt Riddle becoming available.

Following the merger of WWE and UFC into TKO as a result of the Endeavor Group’s acquisition, WWE cut a large number of wrestlers from the main roster and NXT in September.

Although most NXT stars have 30-day non-compete clauses, some main roster stars who were working in NXT were still under their same contracts and had to wait out the 90-day non-compete with the rest of the main roster stars from Raw and SmackDown.

The following names will be free to sign with any promotion they want on December 21:

Ali, Aliyah, Shelton Benjamin, Rick Boogs, Dana Brooke, Dabbo-Kato, Elias, Quincy Elliot, Yulissa Leon, Mace, Mansoor, Riddick Moss, Riddle, Shanky, Top Dolla, and Ziggler are among the cast members.