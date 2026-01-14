Several WWE EVOLVE Talent Officially Join NXT

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT, several talents from WWE EVOLVE were signed to the NXT roster following the latest main roster call-ups.

These call-ups include Je’Von Evans, who has joined the RAW roster; Trick Williams, who has moved to SmackDown; and Jordynne Grace, who has also joined SmackDown.

Additionally, Oba Femi has reportedly exited NXT after vacating the NXT Championship last week and may have big plans on RAW, although this has not yet been confirmed.

The official WWE NXT Twitter account announced that Keanu Carver, Eli Knight, and The Vanity Project (which includes WWE EVOLVE Champion Jackson Drake, Ricky Smokes, and Brad Baylor) have signed with the brand.

The Vanity Project regularly performs in EVOLVE and has made several appearances in NXT over the past year. Smokes and Baylor team up as Swipe Right. Carver previously competed in the 2023 NXT Breakout Tournament and was part of WWE EVOLVE last year.

Lastly, Knight was a regular in WWE EVOLVE who signed as a WWE ID prospect in October. He appeared in the December 23rd episode of NXT, where he faced Tavion Heights.