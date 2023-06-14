Shayna Baszler Calls Herself A Ronda Rousey “Pressure Players”

“The Queen of Spades” is ready to make history in WWE.

Ahead of the WWE and NXT Women’s Tag-Team Championship unification showdown between WWE title-holders Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler and NXT title-holders Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, the women’s wrestling star appeared as a guest on “WWE’s The Bump.”

During the interview, Baszler spoke about the big match and how she and Rousey are ready for it because they are big-match players.

“Honestly if you look at it I think me and Ronda have the pressure on us because nobody expects them to beat us,” Baszler said. “So if they lose to us it’s just what everyone expects.”

Baszler continued, “So it’s on us to deliver and we always have and both Ronda and I are pressure players, we do well. As much as I say that the pressure is on us it almost feels, in a weird way, more comfortable that there is more pressure.”

Check out more from the interview via the tweet embedded below. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.