Shayna Baszler Set For House of Glory Debut

Former two-time NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler is stepping back into the independent wrestling spotlight, as she’s officially slated to debut for House of Glory Wrestling next month. The promotion announced that “The Queen of Spades” will appear at their “Superclash” event on Saturday, November 15, held at the Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Brentwood, Long Island. The show is being co-promoted with the Big Event Entertainment and Sports Expo convention.

An opponent for Baszler has yet to be confirmed, but the event will also see the House of Glory debut of Andrade, another recent WWE release. This latest booking marks another chapter in Baszler’s post-WWE career, following her departure from the company in May 2025.

Baszler’s return to active competition will officially kick off on October 5, when she faces Dani Luna for Prestige Wrestling in Portland, Oregon — her first match since competing at GCW Bloodsport in April while still under a WWE contract, and her first official bout as a free agent in nearly six months.

Despite parting ways with WWE, Baszler hasn’t fully left its orbit. She made a surprise appearance at the NXT Homecoming special earlier this year, where she was seen backstage mentoring younger talent. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there’s interest within WWE in bringing her back in a coaching or production role, though no formal agreement has been made.

Baszler, 45, remains open to exploring new opportunities in the wrestling world. In a recent interview, she expressed interest in potentially joining AEW, emphasizing her desire to “practice her craft” and work alongside friends in the industry.

Baszler’s upcoming independent schedule — including House of Glory’s Superclash — marks an exciting new chapter for one of WWE’s most dominant female competitors of the past decade.