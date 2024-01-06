Sheamus On Goals He Has Left In WWE: “I Want To Main Event WrestleMania”

“The Celtic Warrior” has had a long, legendary career in WWE.

But he wants more.

A lot more.

Sheamus recently spoke with Virgin Media Sports Stories for an interview, during which he was asked about goals he still has for himself in WWE before he retires.

“The Intercontinental Title,” he began. “That’s it. I want to main event WrestleMania, too. I want to main event WrestleMania, that’s another one.”

He continued, “The IC Title and main event WrestleMania are the two things I want to do. I should have main evented WrestleMania [39]. It should have gone on last. It stole the show at WrestleMania. Nothing came close, match-wise, the match me, Gunther, and Drew [McIntyre] had. I knew that was always going to be the case. I was so close (to winning the IC Title) at Mania, and it just got taken away from me.”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.