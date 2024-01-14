Sheamus Recalls Outcome Of First WWE Title Match Being Changed Due To John Cena

Sheamus recently spoke with Virgin Media Sports Stories for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Celtic Warrior” explained how John Cena is responsible for his first WWE Championship reign early into his main roster run in the company.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts and memories.

On his WWE TLC title match outcome against John Cena being changed to have him win the title: “That was a different conversation. Up until that day, I was losing that match. Things changed.”

On the reason for the change: “Cena had a lot to do with it. Cena had a lot to do with what happened that day. It was like, ‘this is someone I can do business with. This is someone I can go around and is a believable foe,’ which is what John needed. What every good hero needs is a good villain. He saw that with me too, people did not like me. People hated me. I was so different compared to everybody in there. Long hair, short hair, super tan, tattoos. I was a different mix and he saw he could do something good with me.”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.