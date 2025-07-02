Shelton Benjamin Believes Tony Khan Opened Doors WWE Never Would Have

It’s been nine months since The Hurt Syndicate—comprised of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP—officially debuted in All Elite Wrestling. Since then, the powerful trio has become one of AEW’s most dominant factions, with Lashley and Benjamin currently holding the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Now, the group is reflecting on their journey and showing appreciation for AEW President Tony Khan.

During a recent Hurt Business Reunion Q&A panel—footage of which was posted on the Going Ringside YouTube channel—Shelton Benjamin took a moment to highlight Khan’s impact on the wrestling industry and his own career.

“I think Tony’s been great,” Benjamin stated. “No matter what your opinion is, Tony has created a lane for people to be on TV, have gainful employment, and make a name for themselves.”

Benjamin, who returned to the spotlight after leaving WWE in 2023, credited Khan for revitalizing his career and opening doors for countless others.

“He’s given my career new life,” Benjamin continued. “He’s given guys who probably wouldn’t even get a sniff at the other place a chance to actually be stars. That alone makes Tony a real special guy. Tony’s been nothing but great to me, and I think the other guys would say the same since we arrived.”

Since arriving in AEW, The Hurt Syndicate has continued to grow in strength. Most recently, they added former AEW World Champion MJF to the group, further cementing their dominance across the AEW landscape.

