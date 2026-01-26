Shinsuke Nakamura Deletes Instagram Post About AJ Styles’ Future

Shinsuke Nakamura faced AJ Styles in a singles match at Saturday Night’s Main Event this past weekend, and it turned out to be a 20-minute instant classic, which Styles won.

After the match, Nakamura took to his Instagram account to reflect on his long history with Styles, but the post was quickly deleted. In the post, Nakamura mentioned that Styles had told him he would retire at the WWE Royal Rumble.

Styles is set to face GUNTHER in a match at this coming Saturday’s premium live event (PLE). If Styles loses, he must retire.

For clarity, aside from Nakamura’s post, there is no official confirmation that this weekend’s Royal Rumble will be Styles’ last match. You can find the full text of Nakamura’s post below.

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 will take place on Saturday, January 31st, at an outdoor stadium in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of Riyadh Season. The event will air live on the ESPN App in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.