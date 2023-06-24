Skye Blue Advances To Second Round Of Owen Hart Cup Tournament

The first person has advanced in this year’s Owen Hart Cup.

Skye Blue defeated Anna Jay A.S. of the Jericho Appreciation Society on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT in Blue’s own hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

With the win, Skye Blue advances to the next round of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, where she meets the winner of another first round match between Ruby Soho and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

The Soho-Baker bout in the first round is a rematch of last year’s tourney finals.

