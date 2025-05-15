Skye Blue Says Adam Copeland Helped Her Through Surgery

AEW star Skye Blue spoke with WGN Radio about various topics, including the advice she received from Adam Copeland during her recovery from an injury, which also inspired her love of reading.

Blue said, “This might sound a little nerdy. But [right before my surgery], Adam Copeland would call and check in about my ankle, and explain the process. l’d never been through a surgery, and he had practically done the same thing. One of the days that we had talked, he was like, ‘I really got into reading because you have to sit still. You can’t really do much.’ I was like, ‘Oh, I can’t read. I can’t sit still long enough, now you want me to stare at a book while I’m sitting?’”

On getting inspiration:

“I’ve gotten so much inspiration just from fantasy books and different characters, and how authors build characters. You can literally build yourself to be what you’re passionate about and what you love. So I’ve taken a lot of inspiration from book characters and even with my hair or tattoos, it’s what makes me feel confident, makes me feel like myself, and I think that’s what matters the most.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)