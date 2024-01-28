Slim Jim Resumes Relationship With WWE Following Vince McMahon’s Resignation

As PWMania.com previously reported, Slim Jim suspended its relationship with WWE on Friday in response to Vince McMahon’s sex trafficking lawsuit.

A Slim Jim representative said in a statement, “We will continue to monitor the situation and base our future engagements on our values and what’s best for our brand.”

Just hours after Slim Jim’s statement, Vince McMahon announced his resignation from TKO.

On Saturday morning, WrestleVotes reported the following:

“After yesterday’s chaotic day, and the events that transpired, I am told Slim Jim is BACK as a main sponsor for tonight’s Royal Rumble PLE along with future WWE events.”