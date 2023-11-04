Sonya Deville Shares Footage Of Her Recovery From ACL Surgery

– Sonya Deville is on the comeback trail. One-half of the former Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions took to social media this weekend to share a video showing her going through rehab to continue to recover from her ACL injury. “Keep showing up,” Deville wrote as the caption to the video, which you can check out below.

– Megan Morant checked in on WWE’s YouTube channel with the official WWE NOW preview for today’s WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Check it out below.

– Also new on WWE’s YouTube channel are the pre-show “Road to Crown Jewel” videos, which look at the events leading up to three of today’s big matches: Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight for the WWE Universal Championship, Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul for the WWE United States Championship and John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa. Check them out below.