Special Ring Entrance Planned For Sting At AEW Revolution 2024

“The Icon” is going to have one final grand ring entrance this weekend.

Ahead of his retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024 this Sunday night, Sting will make his final AEW Dynamite appearance tonight on TBS.

Darby Allin recently spoke with Fanatics View’s Walt Chism and Mike Peticca for an interview, during which he mentioned Sting will have a special ring entrance this Sunday night at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.

“I got a special thing planned for Sting’s final entrance that I’ve been working on,” he said. “So, we’ll see how everything plays out in Greensboro.”