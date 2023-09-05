Special Title Match Set For Next Week’s WWE RAW

The WWE Women’s World Championship will be on-the-line next Monday night.

But not just in any match.

Raquel Rodriguez announced on this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw show after defeating Chelsea Green in singles action that after talking with Adam Pearce, she has secured a rematch against Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship next week’s on Raw.

Additionally, Rodriguez revealed that the bout will see Dominik Mysterio banned from ringside.

