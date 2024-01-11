Spoiler: Another Possible Big Return Likely For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Homecoming

A familiar face from AEW’s past could be returning tonight.

Fightful Select is reporting that “The Bastard” PAC has been spotted backstage at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida this evening.

Although PAC is at the show tonight, which marks AEW’s homecoming to their home turf at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. after launching the company there five years ago, there is no guarantee he will be used on the broadcast.

As noted, The Young Bucks duo of Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson are also reportedly in the building for tonight’s special AEW Dynamite: Homecoming show. Whether or not they will be used on the show is also up in the air.

