Spoiler: Current Plans For The Return Of Former WWE Stars

The countdown has officially begun for the return of two former WWE stars to the company, which has been rumored for several months.

The Authors of Pain are making a comeback on WWE television. AOP (Akam and Rezar) was thought to be under contract with WWE until 2022, as there was a lot of talk about AOP and Ellering returning to NXT in mid-August.

AOP was let go in 2020 after a strong run in NXT and constant stop-and-start pushes on the main roster. Fightful Select first reported that AOP was under contract and would be returning to television soon on the SmackDown brand.

A vignette from their return aired on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. According to PWInsider, AOP and their manager, Paul Ellering, will appear on SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution on FOX on January 5, 2024.