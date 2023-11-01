Spoiler: Former WWE Champion Set To Return To The Ring At AEW Full Gear

A top name is set to return to in-ring action at AEW Full Gear later this month.

The only confirmed matches for the show thus far are AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF vs. Jay White, AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm, Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne vs. Sting, Darby Allin & TBA, and ROH Tag Team Champion MJF & a mystery partner vs. The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn).

Chris Jericho has recently been feuding with Powerhouse Hobbs, and in a recent sit-down interview, he addressed Hobbs’ dominant win against him on Dynamite. He stated that, while Hobbs is large, he knows someone even larger, implying that he has some backup.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the plan was for Paul Wight, aka The Big Show, to “return to work some sort of match at AEW Full Gear.” At one point, AEW considered using Wight in a match at All In involving Satnam Singh, but that didn’t happen.

Wight shocked many people when he left WWE after 20 years to join AEW in February 2021, where he wrestled a few matches and worked as an announcer.

Since joining the promotion, he’s only worked four matches, three of which have taken place on Dark Elevation. His most recent match was in March 2022. Jericho has stated that his time in WWE as Jeri-Show with Big Show was a career highlight and his favorite tag team partner.