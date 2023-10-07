Spoiler: Former WWE Star Set To Return At Tonight’s Fastlane

WWE has a surprise for fans watching tonight’s Fastlane premium live event.

In a six-man tag team bout against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar were set to team up with Cruz Del Toro or Joaquin Wilde.

However, during Lashley and Mysterio’s SmackDown bout, Cruz and Joaquin were injured, leaving them without a partner for Fastlane. Later in the show, in a backstage segment, Mysterio stated that he would find a substitute for them but would not reveal who it would be.

According to PWInsider, former WWE star Carlito will be the mystery partner at tonight’s episode. The two stars’ injuries are purely fictitious, and they are completely fine.

Carlito canceled his independent commitments in June, and it was reported that he would return to WWE. He was apparently set to begin full-time with WWE in early July, with intentions for him to return at the SmackDown event from MSG, but preparations were scrapped after a Bloodline segment ran too long, forcing them to eliminate Carlito’s spot.