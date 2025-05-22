Spoiler: New Match Added To AEW Double Or Nothing

According to PWInsider.com, it was announced during the post-Dynamite taping of AEW Collision that Paragon will face the Don Callis Family at this Sunday’s Double or Nothing 2025 pay-per-view.

The report did not confirm which members of either faction will compete in the match, leaving some details still under wraps.

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, May 25th, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Please note: AEW Collision will air tonight instead of its usual Saturday night slot, due to coverage of the NHL Playoffs.