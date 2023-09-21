Spoiler: New Title Match Revealed For AEW WrestleDream, Updated Line-Up

At AEW WrestleDream, the ROH World Tag Team Titles will be on the line.

We previously reported that AEW World Champion MJF hinted that he and Adam Cole might defend the ROH World Tag Team Titles at WrestleDream after refusing to work a singles match on the NJPW-themed show. New #1 contenders for ROH World Tag Team Champions have been crowned.

The special two-hour Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage on Friday was taped on Wednesday, following the Grand Slam Dynamite. The episode will include a Fatal 4 Way match to determine MJF and Cole’s WrestleDream opponents, which was won by Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous. The Hardys, The Kingdom, and The Best Friends were the other teams. Full Grand Slam Rampage spoilers can be found by clicking here.

There has been no word on whether Cole will miss any ring time as a result of the apparent injury he suffered at Dynamite. Cole’s post-Dynamite status can be found by clicking here. On August 27, MJF and Cole won the ROH straps by defeating Aussie Open at All In. On September 3, they defeated The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver at All Out.

On Sunday, October 1st, AEW WrestleDream will take place at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The event is being held in memory of NJPW founder Antonio Inoki on the one-year anniversary of his death. During the All In media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan announced WrestleDream, noting that the event will honor someone he has always looked up to – pro wrestling’s greatest dreamer. Khan also stated that he expects NJPW to collaborate with AEW for the show because they are enthusiastic about the idea, and he hopes that more NJPW wrestlers will be added to the show.

The current card is as follows:

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler) (c)



ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch) vs. AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole (c)

Dream Match

NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Bryan Danielson

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland