Spoiler: Top Star Scheduled For WWE SmackDown In Chicago

A major return could be in the works for this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown from Chicago.

According to Fightful Select, former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has been scheduled to travel to Chicago and was “discussed as a possibility” for the show.

Sources noted that Lesnar was slated to arrive in the city on Thursday, one day before the live broadcast from the Allstate Arena.

WWE is reportedly looking to make this episode of SmackDown a special one, with rumors already swirling about John Cena’s final appearance on the blue brand and the long-anticipated return of AJ Lee. “Based on what we heard, WWE intentionally hoped to load up this episode of Smackdown ahead of a WrestlePalooza show that they also intentionally loaded up,” the report stated.

Lesnar’s feud with Cena reignited at SummerSlam on August 3, when “The Beast Incarnate” made a shocking return after a two-year absence and attacked the 16-time World Champion. The two are reportedly set to collide in a blockbuster match at the inaugural WrestlePalooza premium live event on September 20 in Indianapolis.

Meanwhile, WrestleVotes recently reported that this week’s SmackDown is expected to mark Cena’s final appearance on the show. If true, a last confrontation between Cena and Lesnar could provide a fitting, explosive end to his two-decade run on the blue brand.