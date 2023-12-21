Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For This Week (12/22/2023)

This week’s episode of AEW Rampage is in the can.

On Wednesday night, All Elite Wrestling taped matches after the live episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma for this Friday night’s special “Holiday Bash” edition of AEW Rampage.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash spoilers for Friday, December 22, 2023.

AEW RAMPAGE: HOLIDAY BASH SPOILERS (12/22/2023)

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defeated Rocky Romero to retain the championship.* Skye Blue defeated Queen Aminata in a singles match.* The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) w/Roderick Strong defeated The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) in a tag team match.* AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Black Taurus to retain the championship.

