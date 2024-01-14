Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 1/13/2024

All Elite Wrestling held around of ROH TV tapings on Saturday night at the Collision event from Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA. These matches are set to air on a future episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– Billie Starkz, Lady Frost, Kiera Hogan and Queen Aminata defeated Taya Valkyrie, Robyn Renegade, Rachel Ellering, and Leyla Hirsch.

– Claudio Castagnoli defeated Bryan Keith.

– Nyla Rose defeated a local talent.

– The Undisputed Kingdom defeated the Iron Savages.

The following matches were taped this past Wednesday at Dynamite:

– Top Flight (Darius Martin & Dante Martin defeated The Butcher & The Blade

– Mark Briscoe defeated Serpentico

– Diamante defeated Dream Girl Ellie.

– ROH Television Championship: Kyle Fletcher defeated Christopher Daniels with a piledriver to retain the Title.

– El Hijo del Vikingo (with Alex Abrahantes) defeated Action Andretti to retain the AAA Mega Heavyweight Title.