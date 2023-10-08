Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 10/7/2023

All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings this past Saturday night prior to Collision from the Maverik Center from Salt Lake City, Utah. The matches will air on a future episode of ROH TV.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty defeated The Infantry.

– ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Mazzerati.

– AAA Latin American Champion QT Marshall defeated Daga.

– The Gates of Agony defeated Fresco and Watson.

– Angelico defeated Marty Casal (A.K.A. Marty the Moth from Lucha Underground.)

– Willow Nightingale defeated Leyla Hirsch. After the match, Hirsch attacked Nightingale, but Skye Blue hit the ring and made the save.

– Action Andretti defeated Gringo Loco.

– Billie Starkz defeated Rochelle Riveter. Mercedes Martinez and Diamante attacked Athena and Starkz as they left the ringside area.

– Kip Sabian defeated Anthony Henry.

– Ethan Page defeated Christopher Daniels. Tony Nese and “Smart” Mark Sterling invited Page to join the Premiere Athlete Brand. Page challenged Nese to face him next week. After that, Page said he wanted to keep the tradition alive and shook Daniels’ hand. He then asked the fans to show respect for Daniels, who he called one of the greatest wrestlers to ever compete in Ring of Honor. The crowd then gave him a nice ovation.

– Scorpio Sky defeated Darius Martin.