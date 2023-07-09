Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 7/8/2023 In Regina, Canada

Matches for future ROH TV episodes were taped Saturday night at the Brandt Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, right after the AEW Collision tapings. Below are full spoilers for upcoming ROH episodes:

* Big Bill pinned Serpentico

* ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Ava Lawless via submission

* The Righteous & Stu Grayson defeated Evan Richards & Levi Knight & Michael Allen Richard Clark. Evil Uno came out and sat at ringside to watch

* Leyla Hirsch defeated Bambi Hall

* Dalton Castle pinned Tony Nese

* Shane Taylor pinned Shawn Dean

* The Kingdom defeated The Boys

* ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy defeated Christopher Daniels & Darius Martin & Matt Sydal