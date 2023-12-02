Sports Reporter Reflects On Incident That Led To The End Of Her Friendship With CM Punk

During the Over the Top with Beadle and Rosenberg podcast, sports reporter Michelle Beadle discussed an incident that led to the end of her friendship with CM Punk.

“CM Punk made a shocking return to WWE. He and I used to be friends. We had a falling out. It was at one of their events. Triple H was taking me around, [and] as I’m walking through, I was like, ‘Hey, fuck face!’ Which is my term of endearment for almost anyone that I love and I think is like a friend. Well… his then-girlfriend, now wife, [AJ Lee] took offense to it.”

“[She] came up to me, got in my face. I thought she was kidding, I laughed. She wasn’t kidding, it turned into a thing. Everybody made it a big deal. Triple H was mad at them and then we stopped being friends. It is what it is. But I’ll never forget it. It was such an awkwardly weird moment to be part of. I’m not going to lie. I thought she was kidding. I still do. And it was really that simple.”

You can check out the podcast below: