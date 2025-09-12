Steve Austin Being Considered For WrestleMania 43 In Saudi Arabia

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is reportedly being discussed as a potential participant at WrestleMania 43, which is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) has requested a star-studded lineup for the historic event, and Austin’s name is among those under consideration.

While negotiations with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are said to be advancing, Austin is another major name being discussed for the show.

At this stage, Austin has not been confirmed for WrestleMania 43.

Sources close to the talks noted that the WWE legend wants to ensure he is physically capable of performing before agreeing to any return. Austin would be 62 years old at the time of the event.

Austin last wrestled at WrestleMania 38 in 2022, where he defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match. That contest was promoted as his first in-ring appearance in 19 years and was widely regarded as a fitting sendoff. Austin has since expressed satisfaction with ending his career on that high note.

The Observer also reported that Austin turned down a role in the closing moments of WrestleMania 40, which would have seen him join Cody Rhodes in taking out The Rock before Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns. That spot ultimately went to The Undertaker. At WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Austin only appeared in a non-wrestling segment, driving a jeep to the ring and announcing the attendance figure for Night Two.

The financial scale of WrestleMania 43 is said to be unprecedented, with the event valued at well over $100 million. WWE is reportedly asking for an even higher figure due to the involvement of The Rock and other major names requested by the GEA. If finalized, the event will be the first WrestleMania held outside the United States and one of the most expensive wrestling shows in history.

As of now, WWE has not confirmed whether Steve Austin will participate. However, his inclusion alongside The Rock would make WrestleMania 43 one of the most star-heavy events in company history.