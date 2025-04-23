Steve “Mongo” McMichael Passes Away At 67

Steve “Mongo” McMichael, a former WCW star, Super Bowl Champion, and Pro Football Hall of Famer, has sadly passed away at the age of 67, as reported by FOX 32 Sports on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, it had been announced that McMichael had entered hospice care as he continued his brave battle with ALS, which he had been fighting since 2021.

McMichael’s impact on both the football field and in professional wrestling is undeniable. A key member of the iconic 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl team, he later transitioned into wrestling and made a memorable mark in WCW. After initially joining the company as a commentator following an appearance at WrestleMania XI, McMichael entered the ring in 1996 and became a member of the legendary Four Horsemen stable alongside Ric Flair.

Speaking on McMichael’s passing, Flair shared a heartfelt tribute on social media:

“The world just lost the incredible Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael! He was my best friend through it all! An amazing athlete and human being! I have the fondest memories working with him, and this is an extremely heartbreaking loss for me! I love you, Mongo! You fought one hell of a battle! Rest in peace, my friend!”

McMichael’s courage in the face of ALS earned widespread respect, and his 2024 induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame was a poignant and well-deserved honor that celebrated both his football greatness and enduring spirit.

PWMania.com extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Steve “Mongo” McMichael during this difficult time.