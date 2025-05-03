Summer Rae Says She’s Been Getting The Itch To Return To Wrestling

Former WWE star Summer Rae discussed her desire to return to wrestling during an interview with The Wrestling Classic, mentioning how working on some Hollywood projects with Chavo Guerrero has reignited her passion.

Rae said, “I’ve been getting the itch a little bit. I’ve been doing some projects in Hollywood that require some wrestling, and so Chavo Guerrero recently told me that I still have it, and I’m like, ‘Chavo, don’t say that!’ He also gave me a Guerrero shirt, and I wear it now, and I feel like I’m one of them.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

