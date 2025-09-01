Swerve Strickland Already Training Following Surgery

Just days after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus, AEW star Swerve Strickland is already back to training. The former AEW World Champion posted a video on social media showing himself in a post-surgery workout, a sign that he’s focused on making a swift return to the ring.

Strickland’s procedure took place on August 27 to address a knee injury he has reportedly been dealing with since 2019. In a prior update, he confirmed the surgery was a success.

The injury was written into storyline at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, where Strickland’s knee was targeted in a post-match attack by AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada and the Don Callis Family. That angle was designed to give Strickland the necessary time off to undergo surgery.

With both Strickland sidelined and Will Ospreay preparing for his own surgery, AEW finds itself without two of its top main-eventers. Still, Strickland’s quick return to training offers fans hope for a speedy comeback.

When he is cleared, Strickland has unfinished business with Okada and the Don Callis Family, leaving a ready-made feud waiting for him upon his return.

Fans can check out his post-surgery workout video below: