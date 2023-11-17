Swerve Strickland Claims He Has Changed Hangman Page

After failing to get in a word during his face-to-face segment with “Hangman” Adam Page on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday night, Shane “Swerve” Strickland took to social media and spoke his piece.

“People aren’t noticing there are no more bedazzled butterfly jeans,” he wrote. “No more ponytail. No more stars on shirts. I’ve changed the Hangman.”

The Mogul Embassy leader continued, “He talks about taking me down to hell, he doesn’t realize he’s already there with me. And he’s enjoying it …….”

Shane “Swerve” Strickland goes one-on-one against “Hangman” Adam Page in a Texas Death Match at AEW Full Gear 2023 this Saturday at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

