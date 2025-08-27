Swerve Strickland Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

AEW star Swerve Strickland has officially undergone successful surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee. An injury he has reportedly been battling since 2019, dating back to his time at the WWE Performance Center.

According to reports, Strickland had been receiving treatment from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ medical staff in recent weeks, but it was ultimately determined that surgery was necessary. He is now beginning his recovery process. While the surgery was successful, the exact timeline for his in-ring return remains unclear.

AEW incorporated Strickland’s real-life injury into a storyline at Forbidden Door this past Sunday. After Strickland lost the AEW Unified Championship match against Kazuchika Okada, his knee was targeted in a brutal post-match attack.

Okada and the Don Callis Family trapped Strickland’s leg between the ring post and steel steps before smashing it with a steel chair. The angle also featured the shocking return of Wardlow, who revealed himself as the newest member of the faction by assaulting Strickland’s manager, Prince Nana.

With surgery now complete, Strickland will focus on recovery before making his eventual AEW comeback. PWMania.com wishes him a speedy recovery.