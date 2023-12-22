T.J. Wilson Excited To Start Working With Jade Cargill

WWE producer T.J. Wilson, formerly known as Tyson Kidd during his in-ring days, recently appeared as a guest on the Counted Out podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Wilson was asked about upcoming free agents and WWE’s interests in the likes of Kazuchika Okada and Deonna Purrazzo, to which Wilson pivoted and focused on his excitement about working with another WWE newcomer — Jade Cargill.

“I always would like to work with all of them,” he said. “I’m sure the company is keeping eyes on things, but also keeping lips very tight, just like the CM Punk return. Someone I’m very much looking forward to working with is Jade [Cargill].”

He continued, “I’ve never worked with her. I’ve met her, but never worked with her and it would be interesting. I know some moves she does, but I don’t know her yet. I don’t know her as a wrestler, yet. I will because that’s one of my abilities, I’m good at identifying who that person is trying to come across in the ring and helping translate that. Fresh talent is always cool because it’s always different.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.