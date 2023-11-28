Tammy “Sunny” Sytch Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison With 8 Years Of Probation

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was sentenced on Monday after pleading no contest to a felony DUI charge.

She was arrested in May 2022 in connection with the death of 75-year-old Julian Lasseter in a traffic accident in Ormond Beach, Florida, in March 2022. She was charged with one count of DUI causing death, one count of DUI causing death while driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, four counts of DUI causing bodily harm, and three counts of DUI causing property damage.

In addition to the felony DUI causing death plea, she also pleaded no contest to one felony charge of driving with a suspended license causing death, four misdemeanor counts of DUI with bodily harm, and two misdemeanor counts of DUI with property damage.

The maximum sentence she faced was 25 years in prison. She had previously been arrested for impaired driving on several occasions.

During the proceedings, psychiatrists discussed the trauma she experienced as a child and as an adult. At the hearing, the victim’s brother spoke. Sytch told the judge she promised to make changes in her life to ensure that this did not happen again. She cited the death of Chris Candido as the turning point in her life.

Sytch was sentenced to 17 years in prison with eight years on probation by the judge. She was sentenced to ten years in prison for driving with a suspended license and causing death, and seven years in prison for DUI manslaughter. She will be on probation for eight years. Her driver’s license has been revoked. In Florida, she is not eligible for parole.