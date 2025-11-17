Tatum Paxley Reveals What It’s Like Learning From John Cena At The WWE PC

WWE NXT Women’s Champion and member of The Culling, Tatum Paxley, appeared on the Eat Sleep Podcast Repeat to discuss various topics, including John Cena’s visit to the WWE Performance Center.

Cena is a 17-time World Champion and the reigning Intercontinental Champion.

Paxley said, “When I got signed, he wasn’t as involved, but he actually comes down to the Performance Center pretty often. And something about John Cena, like in his heart, he is so wanting to help young wrestlers. And I actually got to sit and talk to him. I actually just thanked him, and he was like, ‘What did I do?’ ‘You’re so impactful.’ And he offered me to sit down next to him, ‘Are there any questions you have?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my god, there are so many things I wanna ask John Cena!’ Like he’s so — like the knowledge in his brain and the way you speak, he’s incredible. I’m really excited about seeing who his final opponent is going to be. I don’t know who it can be. But whoever it is is very lucky to get to share the ring with him for the last time.”

On who she believes Cena should face in his final match:

“You know, I was going to say GUNTHER. I think that would be really cool, but I think somebody like LA Knight that would be a really great opportunity for him. Dominik Mysterio would be a really fun watch, but those would probably be my top three picks to be his last match.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)