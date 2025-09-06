Ted DiBiase Suffers Bruised Ribs, Black Eye In Airport Accident

WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase has revealed that he recently suffered an accidental fall while traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Speaking on his Everybody’s Got a Pod podcast, DiBiase shared that the incident left him with a black eye and badly bruised ribs but, fortunately, no broken bones.

DiBiase explained that the fall happened suddenly as he was rushing to his gate. “There were some kids there, and they were playing around, and they were just kids being kids,” he recalled. “One of them, like, fell right in front of me, and I had no choice. I was hustling… I did a face bump. I mean, I went down. I went down hard, buddy.”

A gate attendant quickly came to his aid, providing a rag for his bleeding face. DiBiase showed his visible black eye during the podcast and described the rest of his injuries as affecting his right side.

While doctors confirmed that no ribs were broken, the WWE legend said the pain was still intense. “I have had a broken rib before. And if you have a broken rib, you can’t breathe,” DiBiase explained. “And even now, even though there’s nothing broken, I’ve got a really good bruise, but it’s so sore.”

Despite the painful setback, DiBiase managed to find some humor in the ordeal. “You talk about the embarrassment, right?” he joked. “The Million Dollar Man, you know, takes a big bump in the Atlanta airport.”