Teddy Long Explains Why He Thinks Mark Henry Left AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently appeared on an episode of WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, where he talked about a number of topics including why he thinks fellow WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry left AEW.

Long said, “I think he wants to be right there with his son.” “Be by his side because he’s really, you know, there’s two people that really certainly love each other. I watched Jacob [Henry] grow right up with him, man, and Mark has always been a great dad; been right there for him.”

“Every one of his appearances, games or whatever, when Mark could make it he was always there when he wasn’t on the road. But right now, he’s really got a good time so he’s able to be with him at these events.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.