Tenille Dashwood (Emma) Talks The Evolution Of Her Character In The WWE

Former WWE and TNA star Emma (Tenille Dashwood) took part in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where she talked about a number of topics including the evolution of her character in the WWE.

Dashwood said, “I guess I was always just giving myself a hard time like joking and being the butt of the joke just to make other people laugh so it just started with that. Then Byron Saxton actually helped me out with the dance, he was doing some kind of Egyptian thing.” “Then that turned into the Emma dance as we put it together and yeah, we just went for it and that’s kind of how it came about.”