Former WWE and TNA star Emma (Tenille Dashwood) took part in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where she talked about a number of topics including how she misses wrestling and how she is thinking about what her next steps are and where she will end up next.

Dashwood said, “Lots of, like you said, exciting times now because anything is possible. So one thing I will say is, I miss wrestling. So I will be thinking on what the next steps are for that and where you might see me next.”