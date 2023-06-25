Tetsuya Naito Revealed As Sting & Darby Allin’s Partner For The Forbidden Door 2

You can officially pencil in the mystery partner for Sting and Darby Allin at The Forbidden Door 2.

During The Forbidden Door 2 “go-home” edition of AEW Collision on TNT on Saturday night at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the mystery partner for “The Icon” and Darby was made official.

Sting and Darby Allin came to the ring to confront Chris Jericho and Minoru Suzuki, who will join forces with Sammy Guevara at AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 on Sunday night in Toronto.

It was announced that Tetsuya Naito will join Sting and Darby Allin for the Trios match at Sunday’s show.

