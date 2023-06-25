Tetsuya Naito Revealed As Sting & Darby Allin’s Partner For The Forbidden Door 2

You can officially pencil in the mystery partner for Sting and Darby Allin at The Forbidden Door 2.
During The Forbidden Door 2 “go-home” edition of AEW Collision on TNT on Saturday night at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the mystery partner for “The Icon” and Darby was made official.
Sting and Darby Allin came to the ring to confront Chris Jericho and Minoru Suzuki, who will join forces with Sammy Guevara at AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 on Sunday night in Toronto.
It was announced that Tetsuya Naito will join Sting and Darby Allin for the Trios match at Sunday’s show.
Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Sunday night for live AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 results coverage from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Chris Jericho is eager to hear who Sting & Darby Allin will partner with tomorrow night at Forbidden Door.
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@IAmJericho | @Sting | @DarbyAllin pic.twitter.com/qeTjrBp0Mp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2023
Who is the third man?!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@IAmJericho | @Sting | @DarbyAllin | @suzuki_D_minoru pic.twitter.com/mGvOz2FaL2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2023
"You've made a lot of enemies in the past, Jericho" Darby Allin with haunting words on #AEWDynamite to Chris Jericho.
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@IAmJericho | @Sting | @DarbyAllin | @suzuki_D_minoru pic.twitter.com/AvF7B5lsUh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2023
Darby Allin with a message to Sammy Guevara before Forbidden Door tomorrow.
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@IAmJericho | @Sting | @DarbyAllin | @suzuki_D_minoru pic.twitter.com/FL2g983KXt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2023
The man who will be teaming with Sting & Darby Allin is…Tetsuya Naito!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@IAmJericho | @Sting | @DarbyAllin | @s_d_naito | @suzuki_D_minoru pic.twitter.com/pUU1djMArO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2023