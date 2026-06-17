The Boogeyman Reveals Which WWE Star He Loved Working With Most

WWE legend The Boogeyman spoke with Going Ringside about various topics, including his favorite colleagues during his time in WWE.

Boogeyman said, “I’m so blessed to get involved in this business during a time when I had the Eddie Guerreros, you know, the Chris Benoits. People people of this nature, and God rest their souls. But working with Booker T, Teddy Long… I did love working with Booker.”

On what he loved about working with Booker T:

“Oh, I loved everything. Just his animation, you know? He was so creative. In fact, when we would have segments there that a lot of people would have lines. But Vince gave us creative license to go in there and just go feel it. And each take would be something different because we would we would be laughing so much. It’s like work. When you’re having fun, it’s not work.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)