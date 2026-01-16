The Elegance Brand Wins Knockouts Tag Titles On TNA iMPACT AMC Debut

Thursday night’s debut of TNA iMPACT on AMC featured The Elegance Brand, consisting of M By Elegance and Heather By Elegance, alongside Perez Hilton.

They introduced their new member, Mr. Elegance, who was revealed to be Andreas Ziegler. Following this introduction, Mr. Elegance delivered a promotional speech before The IInspiration interrupted them for their TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship match against M and Heather.

With Mr. Elegance’s assistance, The Elegance Brand successfully captured the Knockouts World Tag Team Championships. Elegance tripped Cassie Lee, allowing M By Elegance to secure the pinfall victory and claim the titles.

This victory marks the second reign for Heather and M, who previously held the championships from March to September 2025. The IInspiration’s title reign ended after 110 days.