The Good Brothers Nearly Stayed With Impact Wrestling Instead Of Returning To WWE

The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) returned to WWE in the fall of 2022, but Anderson revealed on their Talk’n Shop podcast that they almost stayed with Impact Wrestling.

Anderson stated that Impact’s multi-year offer “was great” and they almost signed the deal “but there was just this personal thing” that they needed to do. Anderson said they “just wanted to do a couple of really big shows in Japan.”

Because some of the Japanese dates clashed with Impact dates, the team agreed to a one-month contract extension with Impact. However, at the end of the extension, Triple H texted them, and the team returned to WWE a short time later.

You can check out the podcast below: