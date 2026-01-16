The IInspiration Finish Up With TNA After iMPACT AMC Debut

The IInspiration, consisting of Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay, lost the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships to The Elegance Brand (M By Elegance and Heather By Elegance) during last night’s episode of TNA iMPACT, marking the company’s premiere on AMC.

According to Fightful Select, the IInspiration has concluded their commitments to TNA Wrestling following last night’s show and is set to leave the company.

The report also mentioned that there is interest in the duo from outside TNA Wrestling, though no details were provided about which companies may be interested.

This news follows reports from October indicating that the two did not sign new contracts after their most recent short-term deal with TNA expired. While they were open to staying with the company, ultimately, they decided to part ways after completing their obligations at last night’s event.

The IInspiration previously had a six-year run in WWE as The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce), during which they held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

They returned to TNA in August 2025 after a three-year hiatus and also appeared on NXT TV, participating in Survivor Series-style matches at the NXT vs. TNA Showdown, where they represented TNA.