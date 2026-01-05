The Miz Ends 2025 Without A Single Singles Win

The year 2025 proved to be historically brutal for The Miz, as new records reveal the self-proclaimed “A-Lister” failed to secure a single victory in one-on-one competition across the entire calendar year.

A review of match data listed on cagematch.net shows that Miz went winless in singles action throughout 2025, spanning both televised matches and live events. His rough year kicked off with a loss to Sami Zayn on Raw in January and only spiraled further after he was transferred to WWE SmackDown later that month.

Over the course of the year, Miz absorbed losses to a wide spectrum of opponents, including:

Established stars: LA Knight, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso

Rising talent: NXT call-ups and newer roster members such as Jacob Fatu, Je’Von Evans, and Aleister Black

House shows: Losses continued on the live event circuit against names like Joe Hendry and Carmelo Hayes

Miz’s only taste of success in 2025 came in tag team competition. After forming the short-lived “Melo Don’t Miz” partnership with Hayes in February, the duo picked up wins over teams such as Motor City Machine Guns and Fraxiom. However, that alliance fell apart later in the year, once again leaving Miz without momentum—or allies.

The frustration finally boiled over on the first SmackDown of 2026. Miz interrupted the commentary team to vent about his role during John Cena’s retirement tour, claiming he had been overlooked and boldly declaring himself the new “Face of WWE.”

That declaration lasted only moments.

Randy Orton made his return to the blue brand, cutting Miz off mid-rant. When Miz attempted to pitch an alliance dubbed “MizKO,” Orton responded with a thunderous RKO, flattening Miz in the middle of the ring and punctuating the start of 2026 in brutal fashion.

With a singles winless streak now stretching across an entire year, The Miz enters the new season facing a steep uphill battle—not just to regain victories, but to reclaim credibility with fans who watched one of WWE’s most outspoken stars endure the toughest year of his career.