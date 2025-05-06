The Righteous Done With AEW/ROH, Removed From Roster Page

The Righteous, consisting of Vincent and Dutch, are no longer with AEW/ROH and have been removed from the company’s roster page. They were officially added back to the roster in November 2023 after returning to ROH in March of that year.

PWInsider.com has confirmed that their exit occurred about a week ago.

The Righteous most recently competed in an 8-Man Tag Team Match on an episode of ROH TV that was taped on April 12th and aired on April 24th.